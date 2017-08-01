Recent news:

Bermudian Q2 combined ratios benefit from lower cat losses

Iulia Ciutina 1 August 2017

The absence of major catastrophes allowed second quarter underwriting margins to improve in Bermuda from the previous year, when heavy cat losses severely dented results.

The Insurance Insider's composite of Bermudian (re)insurers recorded a combined ratio of 89.6 percent, 5.7 percentage points below the corresponding result in 2016.

The majority of the improvement was due to the lack of significant catastrophe activity in the quarter, which amounted to only 3.3 points on the combined ratio, whereas cats added 9.4 points...

