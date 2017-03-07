Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

7 March 2017

Bermudian carriers top line growth slows in Q4

Charlie Thomas 7 March 2017

Gross written premium (GWP) expansion at Bermudian (re)insurers slowed in Q4 2016, following a lumpy, M&A-driven prior-year quarter and a slowdown in insurance underwriting.

The Bermudian composite lifted total GWP by 10.3 percent in Q4 2016, down from the 23.6 percent hike in the prior-year period.

Click to enlarge However, it should be noted that the prior-year growth rate was inflated by a number of M&A deals that fed through by the final quarter of 2015, including Endurance-Montpelier, RenaissanceRe-Platinum and...

