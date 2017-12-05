Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

5 December 2017

Bermuda removed from EU tax haven blacklist

Charlie Thomas 5 December 2017

The EU's latest tax haven blacklist, which has been released after 10 months of investigation, no longer includes Bermuda.

The new line-up was drafted by the European Council's Code of Conduct Group, which is comprised of finance ministers from EU member states, including the UK.

The inclusion of a country is based on whether it gives preferential treatment to companies enabling them to move profits to avoid charges.

Some 17 nations were listed as not doing enough to crack down...

