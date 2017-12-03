Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 December 2017

Bermuda reinsurers targeted in Senate tax bill: analyst

Ted Bunker 1 December 2017

Tax reforms that threaten to undermine the economics of the reinsurance industry are likely to remain part of the most sweeping Internal Revenue Code overhaul in decades as Congress races to meet a Christmas deadline, according to Height Securities analyst Stefanie Miller.

The overall goal of delivering a sharp corporate income tax cut appears within reach of Republicans driving the legislation, as both the Senate measure and a similar bill that passed the House of Representatives last month call for...

