Bermuda operating returns shrink again in Q4

Iulia Ciutina 7 March 2017

The Bermuda composite's operating return on equity (RoE) declined by a third to 5.8 percent in the final quarter of 2016.

The reduction marked the third consecutive year of softening fourth quarter returns for the group, with the measure down more than half from the Q4 2013 result of 12.3 percent.

Click to enlarge Consequently, the cohort's operating RoE was also below the five-year average of 7.3 percent, with all the Bermudians in our analysis posting their weakest Q4 result...

