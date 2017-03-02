Recent news:

Bermuda maps tax and fee hikes with a wary eye to US

Ted Bunker 2 March 2017

A tax reform proposal from Bermuda Finance Minister Bob Richards calls for a 2.5 percent levy on local non-health insurers, along with increases in other areas such as customs duties and permit fees applied to some international financial firms.

The plan calls for a more than 12-fold increase in annual permit fees charged to what are sometimes referred to as "overseas companies" classed as "investment/holding/trading" firms. The fee would jump to $25,000 from $1,995.

Bermuda anticipates collecting about $66mn in...

