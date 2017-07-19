Recent news:

Bermuda changeover wont disrupt business service: BDA

Fiona Robertson 19 July 2017

The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) has claimed the island can navigate changes in government without disrupting business relations, after a new party swept to power in yesterday's general election.

Bermuda's Progressive Labour Party (PLP) regained control of the House of Assembly from the One Bermuda Alliance (OBA), which had been in power since 2012.

BDA CEO Ross Webber said the organisation looked forward to working with the government to ensure the local market remained vibrant.

"Bermuda's political history has...

