14 March 2017

Berkshire/AIG P&C deal could cost $37bn: KBW

Matthew Neill 14 March 2017

KBW analysts have put a $37bn price tag on a Berkshire Hathaway acquisition of AIG's P&C business in a note defending their recommendation that Warren Buffett purchase the company last week.

The estimate includes around half of the business' $11.1bn non-life deferred tax assets plus about 13.5x AIG P&C's estimated 2018 earnings of $2.3bn after tax.

The analysts said a premium price tag relative to the company's peers seemed unlikely, given the "inferior quality" of AIG's book of business and...

