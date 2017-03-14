Berkshire/AIG P&C deal could cost $37bn: KBW

KBW analysts have put a $37bn price tag on a Berkshire Hathaway acquisition of AIG's P&C business in a note defending their recommendation that Warren Buffett purchase the company last week.
The estimate includes around half of the business' $11.1bn non-life deferred tax assets plus about 13.5x AIG P&C's estimated 2018 earnings of $2.3bn after tax.
The analysts said a premium price tag relative to the company's peers seemed unlikely, given the "inferior quality" of AIG's book of business and...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership