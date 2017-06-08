Recent news:

Berkshire units settle California WC dispute

Ted Bunker 8 June 2017

Berkshire Hathaway's Applied Underwriters unit has reached a settlement with California regulators that will let it resume selling a novel form of workers' compensation insurance that has been the subject of court cases and administrative orders in several states.

California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones hailed the settlement as "a significant victory in protecting California businesses from sophisticated bait and switch marketing tactics" in a statement describing the agreement released today.

He cautioned that the product is "not appropriate" for companies...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership