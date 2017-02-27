Recent news:

Berkshire Q4 underwriting profits nearly double

Iulia Ciutina 27 February 2017

Berkshire Hathaway reported a near twofold rise in its insurance underwriting income in the fourth quarter, with earnings going up from $306mn to $548mn.

This was partly offset by a weaker insurance investment performance at the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate, as returns went down 13.9 percent year-on-year to $889mn for the quarter.

The company's annual report stated that its specialty insurance carrier - Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance - increased its volume by 40 percent to $1.3bn for full-year 2016.

The unit...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership