Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 February 2017

Search archive

Berkshire Q4 underwriting profits nearly double

Iulia Ciutina 27 February 2017

Berkshire Hathaway reported a near twofold rise in its insurance underwriting income in the fourth quarter, with earnings going up from $306mn to $548mn.

This was partly offset by a weaker insurance investment performance at the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate, as returns went down 13.9 percent year-on-year to $889mn for the quarter.

The company's annual report stated that its specialty insurance carrier - Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance - increased its volume by 40 percent to $1.3bn for full-year 2016.

The unit...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π