24 January 2017

Berkshire loss on AIG deal a remote possibility: analyst

Catrin Shi 24 January 2017

AIG would need to take almost $10bn of reserve charges for Berkshire Hathaway to make an overall loss on the mammoth $34bn legacy deal concluded by the two parties last week, according to Credit Suisse.

However, analyst Ryan Tunis did observe in a 23 January note that the legacy deal was the first Berkshire Hathaway has agreed that is big enough to risk the Omaha company making an underwriting loss in its P&C operations.

Tunis estimated that some $10bn of...

