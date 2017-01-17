Recent news:

Berkshire Hathaway launches P&C fac unit

Bernard Goyder 16 January 2017

Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group has set up a new P&C facultative unit led by a former Swiss Re executive, sister publication Inside FAC has reported.

John Gorman, who was head of Americas property facultative at Swiss Re until September 2016, joined Berkshire on 1 January.

Several executives from Berkshire subsidiary Gen Re will also join the fac venture. Jason Engle has moved over from Gen Re's casualty fac team in New York, along with Kevin Bellavance in Boston and Marielle...

