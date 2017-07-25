Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

25 July 2017

Berkshire exploring IRB stake acquisition: reports

Bernard Goyder 25 July 2017

Berkshire Hathaway is in talks with IRB Brasil Resseguros about buying a minority stake in the Brazilian reinsurer after it goes public later this month, Bloomberg reported today.

IRB published a prospectus earlier in July for a listing of over a fifth of its shares, with the proposed raising in the region of $600mn. The carrier was Brazil's monopoly reinsurer until 2007.

Bloomberg has linked Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary General Re with the deal.

IRB is currently 27 percent owned by...

