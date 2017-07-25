Berkshire exploring IRB stake acquisition: reports

Berkshire Hathaway is in talks with IRB Brasil Resseguros about buying a minority stake in the Brazilian reinsurer after it goes public later this month, Bloomberg reported today.
IRB published a prospectus earlier in July for a listing of over a fifth of its shares, with the proposed raising in the region of $600mn. The carrier was Brazil's monopoly reinsurer until 2007.
Bloomberg has linked Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary General Re with the deal.
IRB is currently 27 percent owned by...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership