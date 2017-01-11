Recent news:

Berkshire enters Canada marine market with Chubb hire

Dan Ascher 10 January 2017

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) is set to enter the inland and ocean marine insurance market in Canada after hiring Gord Rider from rival Chubb.

The new division will write ocean cargo, stock throughput and project cargo insurance alongside a full line of inland marine products, said BHSI vice president of marine John Evans in a statement.

Rider joins the Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary as a senior marine underwriter, the same position he held at Chubb Insurance Company of Canada.

Rider...

