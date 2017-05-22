Recent news:

Berkley Re hires Yeulett in property treaty push

Charlie Thomas 22 May 2017

XL Catlin's senior class underwriter for international property treaty, Mark Yeulett, has left his role to become head of international property treaty at Berkley Re UK, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Yeulett ran a book of close to $100mn of business at XL Catlin, vastly outsizing the approximately $10mn book held by former Berkley Re UK head of property Nick Benardout, who has left the WR Berkley unit.

Benardout had held the role of head of property treaty for almost...

