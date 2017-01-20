Recent news:

Berkley Re CUO handed group underwriting role

Dan Ascher 19 January 2017

The former chief underwriting officer of WR Berkley's reinsurance operation Jonathan Schriber has been promoted to a group role, the company announced today along with two other appointments.

In his new position, Schriber becomes senior vice president of underwriting for WR Berkley Corporation, which houses the carrier's insurance and reinsurance operations.

He joined the firm a decade ago as executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Berkley Re America, was named its president a year later, and became chairman...

