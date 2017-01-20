Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 January 2017

Search archive

Berkley Re CUO handed group underwriting role

Dan Ascher 19 January 2017

The former chief underwriting officer of WR Berkley's reinsurance operation Jonathan Schriber has been promoted to a group role, the company announced today along with two other appointments.

In his new position, Schriber becomes senior vice president of underwriting for WR Berkley Corporation, which houses the carrier's insurance and reinsurance operations.

He joined the firm a decade ago as executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Berkley Re America, was named its president a year later, and became chairman...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π