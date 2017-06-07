Recent news:

Berkley carves specialty group into two new units

Ted Bunker 7 June 2017

WR Berkley has broken its specialty underwriting managers segment into two separate groups, retaining the lead managers for both the newly segregated entertainment and sports and environmental divisions.

Led by group president Cindy Broschart, Berkley Entertainment & Sports underwrites property and casualty covers on both an admitted and non-admitted basis for sports-related organizations and the entertainment industry as well as individual performers and athletes.

At Berkley environmental, president Kenneth Berger remains at the helm of the unit that offers specialty...

