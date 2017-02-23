Recent news:

Berger steps down as Third Point Re reports Q4 loss

David Bull 23 February 2017

John Berger is stepping down as Third Point Re CEO with effect from 1 March, the company has announced.

The former Harbor Point, Chubb Re and F&G Re executive will remain chairman of the Bermudian's board and its underwriting committee.

Berger, who launched Third Point Re in 2012, will be replaced by the hedge fund reinsurer's current president and COO Rob Bredahl.

The announcement came on the day the company announced a $46.7mn net loss for the fourth quarter, reversing...

