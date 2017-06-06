Recent news:

Benelux builds Brexit lead among UK carriers

Laura Board 6 June 2017

The Benelux region has pulled further ahead of rival jurisdictions among UK carriers seeking locations for post-Brexit subsidiaries, with Luxembourg extending its overall lead.

RSA and CNA Hardy became the fourth and fifth major carriers to announce plans for Luxembourg entities after decisions from AIG, FM Global and Hiscox.

Last month The Insurance Insider reported that Liberty Specialty Markets had also chosen Luxembourg, though the company denied having made a decision at that point.

CNA Hardy said today it would...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password