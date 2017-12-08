Recent news:

Benchimol: Industry needs to offer consumers a better deal

Mark Geoghegan 8 December 2017

The (re)insurance industry needs to be targeting a loss ratio in the 70s and a combined ratio in the mid-90s if it is to stay relevant, according to Axis CEO Albert Benchimol.

Speaking to over 400 (re)insurance professionals at the EY Global (Re)Insurance Outlook in Bermuda today, Benchimol explained that insurers need to offer buyers a better deal if they are to close the protection gap and take the growth opportunities of the future.

The executive bemoaned the poor value...

