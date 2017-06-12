Recent news:

Benardout joins Patria Re SPA

Catrin Shi 12 June 2017

Patria Re has hired former Berkley Re UK head of property Nick Benardout to join Syndicate 6125.

In a statement published today, the company said Benardout would manage the London office, as well as "strengthen our corporate structure and consolidate our businesses underwritten from our Lloyd's vehicle".

The appointment is effective immediately.

Benardout had held the role of head of property treaty for almost six years at Berkley Re UK. Prior to that, he was an international property treaty underwriter...

