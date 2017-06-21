Recent news:

Belisle to stay on as Markel Catco CEO

Lucy Jones 21 June 2017

Markel Catco Investment Management CEO Tony Belisle has extended his contract with the parent of the company he founded for another two years.

The executive will remain at the helm until 31 December 2020, according to a London Stock Exchange announcement.

Belisle's original contract was due to end on 31 December 2018.

After 2020, his contract will continue indefinitely on a rolling annual basis.

The news defies expectations he would leave at some point after Catco was acquired by Markel...

