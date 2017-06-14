Recent news:

Belgium says more carriers to follow Lloyds to Brussels

Laura Board 14 June 2017

More UK carriers will follow Lloyd's and QBE in establishing their EU subsidiaries in Brussels, according to a senior official at the Belgian Finance Ministry.

During a presentation hosted by Mazars, Tom Franck, deputy director of economic and financial policy, said the Corporation's decision to base its Lloyd's Europe subsidiary in the Belgian capital "shows we are back on the map".

"Our efforts [to reform the financial services sector] did not previously get promoted and this shows we are attracting...

