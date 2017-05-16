Recent news:

Beazley US hires brace of environmental underwriters

Charlie Thomas 16 May 2017

London-listed Beazley has bolstered its environmental liability insurance capability with the hire of two underwriters in the US.

Edwin Baez joins Beazley from Berkley Environmental, where he held senior positions in the company's New York and Miami offices. Before that he was a senior environmental underwriter at XL and Zurich.

In his new role, Baez will focus on site-specific pollution coverage, based in the company's Miami office.

Kirk Jordan joins Beazley as an environmental underwriter based in Chicago. He was...

