Recent news:

Beazley to write $500mn+ TIV property risks from US

David Bull 27 January 2017

Beazley will begin underwriting large account property business with total insurable value (TIV) of $500mn+ on the ground in the US from 1 April, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The (re)insurer had previously written US property accounts with TIV greater than $500mn from London, with smaller accounts written in the domestic excess and surplus lines (E&S) market through wholesalers.

From the start of Q2, however, the carrier will remove the TIV cap on its US operations and open up access...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership