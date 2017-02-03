Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 February 2017

Search archive

Beazley shares surge as investment returns buoy profit

Bernard Goyder 3 February 2017

Beazley reported an above-forecast 3 percent increase in full-year pre-tax profits to $293.2mn for 2016 as it surprised investors with a larger-than-expected special dividend.

A benign claims experience, rising investment returns and higher reserve releases meant that profits easily surpassed analysts' expectations, based on the $260mn consensus forecast distributed by the company before the results.

Investors reacted positively to the results, with Beazley's shares rising 9 percent to 445.20 pence in early trading this morning.

Profits were boosted by the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π