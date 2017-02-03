Recent news:

Beazley shares surge as investment returns buoy profit

Bernard Goyder 3 February 2017

Beazley reported an above-forecast 3 percent increase in full-year pre-tax profits to $293.2mn for 2016 as it surprised investors with a larger-than-expected special dividend.

A benign claims experience, rising investment returns and higher reserve releases meant that profits easily surpassed analysts' expectations, based on the $260mn consensus forecast distributed by the company before the results.

Investors reacted positively to the results, with Beazley's shares rising 9 percent to 445.20 pence in early trading this morning.

Profits were boosted by the...

