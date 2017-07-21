Recent news:

Beazley outlines European expansion plans

Bernard Goyder 21 July 2017

Beazley is hiring underwriters in Spain, France and Germany as it targets growth in continental cyber insurance.

The new staff will be employed by an EU subsidiary headquartered in Dublin, as the London-based company prepares for the potential loss of passporting rights post-Brexit.

Beazley was granted permission from the Irish regulator earlier this month to turn its Dublin-based reinsurer, Beazley Re, into a direct insurer.

The listed Lloyd's business already writes continental business through its five Lloyd's syndicates.

Martin Bride,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership