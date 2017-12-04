Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

4 December 2017

Search archive

Beazley mints beta fund syndicate

Adam McNestrie 4 December 2017

Beazley will launch a special purpose arrangement (SPA) backed by insurance-linked securities (ILS) capital at 1 January that will exclusively write facilities, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Syndicate 5623 will write a 75 percent quota share of a portfolio of facilities that will be newly written by Syndicate 3623 to feed the SPA.

"Facilities look like a permanent part of the London market. As they can bring efficiency to the market, Beazley has created an SPA to support them,"...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π