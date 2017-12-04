Recent news:

Beazley mints beta fund syndicate

Adam McNestrie 4 December 2017

Beazley will launch a special purpose arrangement (SPA) backed by insurance-linked securities (ILS) capital at 1 January that will exclusively write facilities, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Syndicate 5623 will write a 75 percent quota share of a portfolio of facilities that will be newly written by Syndicate 3623 to feed the SPA.

"Facilities look like a permanent part of the London market. As they can bring efficiency to the market, Beazley has created an SPA to support them,"...

