Recent news:

Beazley launches US marine platform

Catrin Shi 1 December 2017

Beazley has established a US marine platform which will initially offer hull, protection & indemnity (P&I) and liability coverage for the marine and marine construction sectors.

In the US, Beazley will be writing predominantly brown water hull risks, with limits of up to $5mn, and marine liability risks, on both a primary and excess basis, with limits of up to $25mn.

The liability offering will include P&I, terminal and port operators, ship repairers' liability, charterers, ancillary, contractual and excess liabilities...

