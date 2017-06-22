Recent news:

Beazley Irish insurance application well advanced

Laura Board 22 June 2017

Beazley is nearing the end of the application process to create an insurance subsidiary in Dublin, and expects to share news on its Brexit contingency planning next month.

The carrier has written reinsurance from Ireland since 2009 and last year applied to the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) for permission to also write insurance from its Irish entity.

The company would be a separately capitalised subsidiary, which would enable Beazley to retain market access to the rest of the EU...

