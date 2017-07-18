Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

18 July 2017

Beazley hires from Zurich for Canada environmental push

Laura Board 18 July 2017

London-listed carrier Beazley has hired underwriter Nick Bidwell from Zurich as part of a push to offer environmental cover in Canada.

In his new role, Bidwell will focus on fixed site and operational liability risks and will be based in Toronto, Beazley said.

He was previously Zurich's national underwriting lead for site liability in Canada. Before that, he held environmental consulting positions at Conestoga-Rovers & Associates, now GHD, in Canada and at WSP Environmental in the UK.

The environmental risks...

