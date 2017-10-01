Beazley shares rise after $175mn-$275mn loss estimate

Beazley shares rose 6 percent in early trading this morning after the firm warned the combined losses from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria could shave $150mn off 2017 earnings.
The Lloyd's carrier forecast losses from the storms and the recent Mexico earthquakes at $175mn to $275mn in a stock exchange filing today.
"The company is holding substantial catastrophe margins and estimates that at the midpoint these losses would reduce 2017 earnings by approximately $150mn," Beazley said.
The company added that...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership