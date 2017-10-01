Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 October 2017

Search archive

Beazley shares rise after $175mn-$275mn loss estimate

Bernard Goyder 29 September 2017

Beazley shares rose 6 percent in early trading this morning after the firm warned the combined losses from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria could shave $150mn off 2017 earnings.

The Lloyd's carrier forecast losses from the storms and the recent Mexico earthquakes at $175mn to $275mn in a stock exchange filing today.

"The company is holding substantial catastrophe margins and estimates that at the midpoint these losses would reduce 2017 earnings by approximately $150mn," Beazley said.

The company added that...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π