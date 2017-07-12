Recent news:

Beazley gets green light for Ireland EU base

Matthew Neill 12 July 2017

London market carrier Beazley has been granted authorisation by the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) to convert its pre-existing reinsurance entity in the country into an EU base for its insurance operation.

The Irish company will be renamed Beazley Insurance for all European business alongside its access to Lloyd's recently announced Brussels hub.

In addition, Beazley said it will create further European branch offices, including a separate UK entity and a presence in France, Germany and Spain.

The carrier first...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership