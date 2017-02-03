Recent news:

Beazley committed to growth in 2017

Matthew Neill 3 February 2017

Beazley is to continue targeting growth this year, despite an expectation that rates will further decrease.

Speaking at a press conference after the release of the London-listed carrier results this morning, chief underwriting officer Neil Maidment said that amid a more challenging background, Beazley expected to achieve moderate growth, in line with the 5 to 10 percent target that it has had for the past couple of years.

"The benefit of writing a diversified portfolio, apart from the smoothing effect...

