Beazley and Korean Re close SPA for 2018

Catrin Shi and Adam McNestrie 11 December 2017

Beazley and Korean Re have mutually agreed to put their special purpose arrangement (SPA) 6050 into run-off for 2018, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources suggested the two parties decided it was no longer beneficial to continue running the SPA, which was initially planned as a stepping stone for Korean Re to set up a full syndicate after two or three years.

Korean Re has since decided to postpone those plans, sources said.

This publication reported in June that the Korean...

