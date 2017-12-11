Beazley and Korean Re close SPA for 2018

Beazley and Korean Re have mutually agreed to put their special purpose arrangement (SPA) 6050 into run-off for 2018, The Insurance Insider understands.
Sources suggested the two parties decided it was no longer beneficial to continue running the SPA, which was initially planned as a stepping stone for Korean Re to set up a full syndicate after two or three years.
Korean Re has since decided to postpone those plans, sources said.
This publication reported in June that the Korean...
