Recent news:

Beazley adds US management liability underwriter

Dan Ascher 27 June 2017

Beazley has taken management liability underwriter Jason Lowney from rival Nationwide.

The newly-appointed underwriter will be based in Beazley's New York office and report to its head of management liability Jeremie Saada.

At Nationwide he led the development of the management liability business as director of commercial D&O. He previously held positions at Hartford Financial Products and AIG.

Beazley's management liability focus group leader, Neal Wilkinson, said: "Jason will be a great addition to the team as we continue to...

