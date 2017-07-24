Recent news:

Beazley adds Asia FI head

Matthew Neill 24 July 2017

London market carrier Beazley has hired Nicholas Tey as its new regional manager for financial lines business in Asia.

He will be based in Singapore and will oversee the Beazley FI offerings in the region including professional indemnity, cyber risk, management liability and the healthcare sector.

The underwriter joins the company from Chubb, where he previously led the same unit in Singapore. Tey previously held similar underwriting positions with XL, Axa and AIG across Asia...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership