Recent news:

Beazley acquires Creechurch Underwriters

Charlie Thomas 6 February 2017

London-listed carrier Beazley has expanded its presence in Canada through the acquisition of managing general agent (MGA) Creechurch Underwriters, it announced today.

Creechurch's 30-strong team will continue to work out of the company's Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver offices under the leadership of Phil Baker, who will report to Gerard Bloom, Beazley's head of international financial lines.

Beazley did not say how much it would pay for Creechurch, which generated C$36mn ($27.6mn) of premiums in 2016.

Baker said that Creechurch has...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership