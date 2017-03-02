Recent news:

Barrette steps down as White Mountains CEO

Adam McNestrie 2 March 2017

Ray Barrette has stepped down as White Mountains CEO with immediate effect after 13 years.

Manning Rountree, currently president of White Mountains Capital, will take over as CEO.

Barrette has also stepped down as chairman of the board, with lead independent director Morgan Davis taking over this role.

Rountree joined White Mountains in 2004. Before he became president of White Mountains Capital, he served as president of WM Advisors between 2009 and 2014.

White Mountains is currently at a strategic...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership