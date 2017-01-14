Barents Re powers into renewables with Sciemus hires

Barents Re has recruited two renewable energy underwriters from Lloyd's managing general agency Sciemus.
James Ingham and Richard Bell will join the Panama-based reinsurer at the end of January, according to the company. Ingham was head of renewable energy at Sciemus.
The renewable energy underwriters will have a maximum line size of around $25mn-$30mn and will write direct and facultative business. They will focus on underwriting emerging market risks.
Barents Re began underwriting in London on 1 January 2017 via...
