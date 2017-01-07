Recent news:

Barbican sets up UK marine division

Charlie Thomas 6 January 2017

London market carrier Barbican's UK arm Barbican Protect has launched a marine insurance division for the UK small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) market.

Former Argosy Underwriting Agency director and underwriter Sarah Joiner has joined the division as a marine underwriter, reporting to managing director of Barbican Protect Stuart Kilpatrick.

Joiner has more than 10 years' experience in the marine sector, having worked at Northern Marine Underwriters and ACIS Cargo Underwriting prior to her role at Argosy.

The marine division will...

