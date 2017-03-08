Recent news:

Barbican Protect hires underwriting director

Laura Board 8 March 2017

Barbican Insurance's Barbican Protect division has hired Martin Eyres for the new role of underwriting director.

He will report to Barbican Protect managing director Stuart Kilpatrick.

Eyres was most recently underwriting manager at Mitsui Sumitomo, where he led the UK and Ireland property strategic business unit for Syndicate 3210 and was head of the UK and Ireland regional P&C business, Barbican said.

Between 2010 and 2015 he was head of mid-corporate risks at Axa Commercial Lines, while between 2007 and...

