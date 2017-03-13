Recent news:

Barbican hires energy class underwriter

Matthew Neill 13 March 2017

London market carrier Barbican has hired Marc Sullivan as class underwriter for downstream energy from Starr Underwriting Agents.

Sullivan will report to the carrier's divisional head of energy, power and utilities Olivier Decombes, who Barbican hired from Starr last July.



Sullivan's appointment is effective immediately.

At Starr he served as a senior underwriter of onshore energy covering oil, petrochemical and chemical lines, having joined the company in 2008.

Sullivan began his career in the industry as a property underwriter as...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership