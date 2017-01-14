Recent news:

Bahamas First cuts Matthew loss estimate by 20%

Ted Bunker 13 January 2017

Bahamas First has reduced its Hurricane Matthew loss estimate by a fifth to $80mn, before reinsurance recoveries.

President and CEO Patrick Ward told local news provider Tribune242 that the total had come down from original estimates because fewer commercial and residential property owners carried coverage against hurricane damage, or their coverage was inadequate.

He said his company had received about 2,800 claims related to the Category 4 storm.

Ward said the cost of insuring against hurricane damage, coupled with the...

