17 February 2017

BP Marsh & Partners backs CBC management buyout

Bernard Goyder 17 February 2017

The listed private equity firm BP Marsh and Partners has acquired over a third of CBC UK, a retail and wholesale Lloyd's broker, as part of a management-led buyout.

According to a statement from BP Marsh on 17 February, the private equity house will take a 35 percent stake in CBC, with the independent broker's management team led by CEO Robert Cottingham taking a 50 percent stake.

An additional 15 percent of the shares have been acquired by Andrew Wallas,...

