Axis to rebrand Novae and merge Lloyds syndicates

Dan Ascher 6 July 2017

The Novae name is set to become the latest Lloyd's brand to be retired as Axis plans to bring the carrier under its own corporate banner and merge the two syndicates, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

In an exclusive interview on the day Axis announced its deal to buy Novae for $604mn, the CEOs of both firms told this publication that the London-based (re)insurer would take the Axis name once the deal closes, expected in the fourth quarter.

