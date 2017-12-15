Recent news:

Axis to pay former CFO $1.2mn for advisory services

Catrin Shi 15 December 2017

Outgoing Axis Capital CFO Joe Henry will receive a $1.2mn fee for advisory services he will provide to the company in 2018, according to an 8K filing.

Henry will also receive an undisclosed separation payment, and the accelerated vesting of his outstanding equity awards that were unvested as of his departure date.

Axis also said incoming CFO Peter Vogt, who signed with Axis on 11 December, will receive an annual base salary of $550,000, and will be eligible to participate...

