Recent news:

Axis to go live with managing agency

Charlie Thomas 14 July 2017

Axis Capital has received final authorisation from Lloyd's and the UK's financial regulators to launch its own managing agent, the carrier revealed today.

Effective from 4 August, Axis Managing Agency will assume the running of Axis Syndicate 1686 at Lloyd's, replacing third-party managing agent Asta, which has been in place since 2014.

Syndicate 1686 underwrites specialty classes including marine, energy, aviation, terrorism, property, casualty, professional indemnity and reinsurance.

Mark Gregory, the CEO of Axis Insurance's international division, will become CEO...

