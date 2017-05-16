Recent news:

Axis takes US programmes exec from Starr

Dan Ascher 15 May 2017

The insurance division of Axis has hired James Martin as a vice president for US programmes, it announced today.

The newly-hired exec joined the firm from Starr Companies where he was an auto product line specialist within the insurer's environmental division.

The announcement, released earlier today also revealed that Russ Madore, one of the longest-serving Axis employees was promoted to join Martin as a vice president for programmes.

The executive, who has been with Axis since 2002 was formerly a...

