Recent news:

Axis takes primary casualty writer from Western World

Dan Ascher 29 June 2017

Axis Capital's insurance division has taken on Jim DeSimone to lead its primary casualty business in the Northeast and Midwest of America.

DeSimone joins the insurer from Western World as a senior vice president, the same role he held at his previous employer, which saw him run its primary casualty and professional lines brokerage units.

The newly-appointed executive will be based in New York and report to Axis Insurance's executive vice president for primary casualty Janet Jordan-Foster.

In a statement...

